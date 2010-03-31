Sister of woman found under motel bed seeks custody of children

By Anna Marie Hartman - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - The sister of the woman found buried beneath a motel bed said she wants to be the guardian of the victim's five children.



Linda James' immediate family has more than doubled in the past two months.



"My sister's life was taken from her children," James said.



James' sister is Sony Millbrook, who was missing for months when police discovered her body stuffed beneath a bed frame at a Memphis motel in a room she had been renting with her boyfriend LaKeith Moody.



"My whole life has changed," James said. "Our lives have been impacted by our loss."



James is now fighting to get custody of her sister's five children: Kenya, Kleopatra, Kristian, LaKeith, and Kobi.



"I can't get my sister back, but in my heart she knows that I had her back as far as ensuring that the kids would be taken care of," James said.



Moody, who fathered four of the children, is in federal prison on a gun crime. Police have named him a person of interest in Millbrook's death.



"We all know that he had access to my sister's bank card and things of that nature," James said. "My sister had just gotten her income tax check. Those funds were wiped out."



While investigators continued their work, James has her work cut out for her. She said she needs food, clothing and toys.



James also said what the children need most is to remain a family.



"I don't want to split them up," James said. "I want them to stay together."



Suntrust Bank is in the process of setting up an account to raise money for the family. You can contribute at any Suntrust Bank branch. The fund is called, "In the benefit of Sony Millbrook."

