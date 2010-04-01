Germantown man and his son go missing on Missouri lake

STOCKTON LAKE, MO (WMC-TV) - A father and son are missing after their boat capsized on a Missouri lake.



Brian Keese, a Germantown High School graduate, and his eight-year-old son, Nathan, went fishing over the weekend on Stockton Lake.

Later, their boat was found capsized.



The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Water Patrol have spent this week are searching the area for any sign of the two.



Meanwhile, family and friends are in Missouri helping with the search, even though they know chances are very slim that the father and son will be found alive.



"After spending the day up there the family came to a place of peace in their hearts that Brian and Nathan have transitioned to be with the Lord," said Ben Davis of Abundant Life Church.



The Keese family is planning a memorial for the father and son for later this week.

Copyright 2010 WMC-TV. All rights reserved.