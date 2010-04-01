SLIDESHOW: Convenience store burglary in Olive Branch

By Chip Washington - bio | email

OLIVE BRANCH, MS (WMC-TV) - Olive Branch police are searching for three suspects who broke into the Kwik Stop Tobacco and Beer convenience store on February 8.



Major Tim Presley of the Olive Branch Police Department said the robbers worked quickly during the early morning robbery, getting away with a major haul of tobacco products.



"It was about $20,000 dollars in cigarettes taken in this incident, and it was quite a loss to the store," Presley said.



Presley said the suspects used a couple of very large bags, and they had things planned out pretty well in terms of the time they were actually in the store.



"It was around a couple of minutes," he said. "It was very quick, that they did this almost working like a colony of ants taking these items out."



What these enterprising thieves did not realize was the entire robbery was caught on camera. In fact, security camera images clearly show their faces as they enter and exit the store.



Presley believes the suspects will be caught.



"We are soliciting help and we would like to catch these individuals," he said. "I'm sure they've probably not stopped their escapades, and we want to put a stop to that."



In fact, Olive Branch Police believe the suspects may be connected to a similar burglary in Memphis that occurred during the same period.



If you have information about this robbery, you are asked to call DeSoto County Crimestoppers at 662-429-8477.

Copyright 2010 WMC-TV. All rights reserved.