Lausanne backs West Virginia in video for players

By Ben Watson - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - The playground on Lausanne's campus became the site for a giant rally Thursday as students with signs and posters went all out to show their support for Jonnie West and his West Virginia teammates.



"I hope he is going to win and I hope he beats the other team," student Jade Sublett said.



West was a 2006 graduate of Lausanne, playing on the same team that included Marc Gasol of Memphis Grizzlies fame. Now, current Lausanne students are hoping that West and his West Virginia Mountaineers can take home a championship in the NCAA men's basketball tournament.



To show their support directly to West, the students recorded their rally on video, with plans to send it to West via YouTube.



"It feels great," student Whit Ford said. "The feeling of the Final Four is just swelling inside me."



"When the children found out that Jonnie West was playing in the Final Four they were very excited," teacher Stacy Handsome said. "Since Memphis isn't in anymore, and even UT is out. We're rooting for West Virginia now."



Students and staff say no matter how the Final Four games turn out, West's team has already given them a sweet victory over John Calipari's Kentucky Wildcats...



"We are very excited that West Virginia beat Kentucky," Handsome laughed.

Click here to watch the video.

Copyright 2010 WMC-TV. All rights reserved.