Sewell remains president of Memphis Police Association

Last week's firing of Memphis Police Association president J. D. Sewell was not the first time he was released from the police force. Click here for a closer look at Sewell's record with the department.

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - The Memphis Police Association met for the first time Thursday since its president, J. D. Sewell, was fired from the Memphis Police Department.



Cameras were not allowed inside the meeting, but afterwards, the embattled MPA president received an escort from the meeting to make his point clear.

"You'll have to talk to the lawyers at this point," Sewell said when asked for comment about the meeting.



Memphis Police Association attorney Deborah Godwin said Sewell remained in charge.



"J. D. Sewell is the president," she said.



But those in attendance said the regularly scheduled meeting included disagreement. In fact, one officer, when asked how the meeting went, bashed his fists together and shook his head.



"The Association is a democratic organization and anyone can express their opinion," Deborah Godwin said. "We listen to everyone's opinions."



Godwin declined to say if any of those opinions revolved around Sewell's future as the MPA's president.



"Everyone is together in terms of supporting the right of the Association to represent it's membership," she said. "Everybody is behind the office of the presidency."



Deborah Godwin said the MPA is fighting to get Sewell re-instated on the force. If that happens, the MPA will not have to decide on the status Sewell's presidency.

