Neighbor: Cordova man accused of flashing jogger has "mental problem"

By Jason Miles - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Surprised fails to describe the reaction of one neighbor who lives along Trail Hill Lane in Cordova.



"Just shock of all shocks," she said.



That is how she felt when she learned of the Indecent Exposure charge against 36-year-old Daniel Wright, who is known as "Danny" to friends like her.



"I just spoke to him over the phone a minute ago," she told us Thursday afternoon.



She did not want to be identified, but stood behind Wright. She said he is not a criminal.



"And I have enough background in Psychology know he has a mental problem," said the neighbor.



Police in Franklin Tennessee arrested Wright late Wednesday morning not far from Cool Springs Galleria. That is a big mall near the Marriott Hotel where they said Wright attended a conference.



We are told an officer first observed a man matching Wright's description acting suspiciously.



"And moments later," said Officer Eric Johnson with Franklin Police. "Dispatchers were notified that a man had exposed himself to a jogger in the same area," he added.



Like Wolfchase Galleria in Memphis on any given weekday morning, Franklin Police said their mall area was full of traffic and people at the time Wright is accused of exposing himself.



"He is a dear man," said his neighbor. "I would take my 9-year-old granddaughter to his home to stay a week," she added. "I trust him," she said.



Wright's neighbor said he regrets what happened. But Wright offered no explanation other than it's something he plans to address.



"It's just like cancer," said his neighbor. "It's something he needs help and treatment for," she added.



Wright bonded out of jail and is back home in Cordova. He is due back in court in Franklin next week.

Copyright 2010 WMC-TV. All rights reserved.