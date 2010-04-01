Two people arrested for firing shots near Tunica casino

By Janice Broach - bio | email

TUNICA, MS (WMC-TV) - North Mississippi investigators arrested a couple this week and charged them with firing gunshots near a Tunica Casino.



The incident occurred Monday afternoon in the Tunica Resort District, just outside the Fitzgerald's Casino.



Hundreds of thousands of visitors come to the area looking for a good, safe time.



The Tunica County Sheriff's Department received a 911 call that shots had been fired near the casinos.



The suspects then moved to a convenience store on Old Highway 61.



Captain Cedric Davis with the Tunica County Sheriff's Department said the incident started as a dispute.



"Apparently, there was some sort of feud that transpired and got out of hand," Davis said.



Tunica County investigators said the incident was so out of had that a couple was following another car shooting at the driver. The driver called 911 and officers arrested the couple.



Xavier Jones, 19, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and Stacey Pollard, 32, was charged with conspiracy.



Betty Green, a visitor from Indiana, said she has always felt safe in Tunica.



"I've been to Tunica maybe six times," Green said. "I've always thought it was safe. I've never been worried about anything."



The Tunica County Sheriff's Department said violence is rare in the Tunica Resort District.

