One person in custody after Thursday night fire

By Nick Kenney - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - An arson suspect was taken into custody after a Memphis house went up in flames late Thursday night.



The fire broke out at a house in the 2900 block of Tudor Street just after 9:30 p.m. Firefighters said the house was engulfed in flames by the time they arrived.



Homeowner Jeff Coker was transported to the hospital after suffering burns to his hand and feet. When the house first caught fire, he tried extinguish the flames with buckets of water. When that didn't help, he grabbed a garden hose. Eventually, the fire spread out of control.



"I heard a big boom," he said. "A big boom, like something hit the house or something."



Coker said he thought someone set the fire on purpose as a result of an ongoing dispute. Shortly after the fire, police arrested Louis Smith, who officers said admitted setting the fire to his teenage daughter.



Smith was charged with arson and stalking.



Along with Coker, a firefighter was treated for burns after battling the blaze.

