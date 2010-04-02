Flash mob rumors swarm around Memphis mall

By Anna Marie Hartman - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Memphis police were on high alert Friday after rumors of a flash mob at the Wolfchase Galleria.



Friday afternoon, police had nearly every inch of the mall covered, a build-up that many shoppers were quick to notice.



"We see security out here, I mean, but today's a really busy day," one shopper said.



Police and mall officials were on heightened alert due to threats of a repeat of Tuesday's chaos outside the Memphis Zoo ,when a flash mob gathered and shots were fired.



Some shoppers were outraged the mob might be moving to the mall.



"They're making it bad that no one will be able to go anywhere for their kids, you know?" shopper Sheila Taylor said.



Rumors posted on Twitter said a repeat of Tuesday's incident was in the works. But some shoppers at Wolfchase suggested it was simply a matter of kids trying to get attention.



"The kids find places to gather, and they like to do it where there's a crowd and there's attention," one shopper said.



"I mean kids can't even go skating or anywhere no more, cause these young kids are just acting a fool today," said another.



A Memphis police spokesperson said authorities were warned about the possible crowd by parents and other concerned citizens. But their message to flash mob organizers was "stay home." That point was punctuated by three skywatch towers, as well as officers on bicycles, on foot, and in marked and unmarked cars.



The beefed up security will remain the Wolfchase Galleria throughout the Easter weekend to make sure shoppers are safe.

