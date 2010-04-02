Organizers prepare for Hickory Hill Community Parade

By Jamel Major - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Organizers spent Friday getting ready for the parade that will mark the grand reopening of the Hickory Ridge Mall.



The mall was heavily damaged by a tornado two years ago.



Saturday, hundreds of schools, churches, organizations and community leaders will take part in the Hickory Hill Community Parade.



Last minute preparations were made Friday, with several stores adding their finishing touches.



For the Hickory Hill area, the mall is not just about bringing in new revenue and attracting new businesses, but also about rebuilding the community.



"It's going to revive the community," said Yolanda Grant, a Hickory Hill resident. "Bring back a little more life ... to the community."



A Good Friday carnival was held, leading up to Saturday's celebration.



The Hickory Ridge mall will reopen with more than 90 stores. The old Macy's and Dillards buildings will be transformed in the future into stores like The Incredible Pizza Company, a youth reformation center and a new banquet and conference center.



The Hickory Hill Community Parade starts at 11 a.m. Saturday. You can watch the parade live on WMC-TV and stream the event on wmctv.com.

