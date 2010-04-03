16-month-old boy nearly drowns after falling into family pool

By Lori Brown - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - A 911 dispatcher was credited with reviving a young child after he wandered away from his mother and into his family's backyard pool Saturday.



The drowning incident occurred on South Cordova Club Road in Cordova.



From there, 16-month-old Christian Stanley was rushed to LeBonheur Children's Medical Center where he was in critical condition.



A friend of the family said the boy's eyes were still closed but he was moving his arms and legs late Saturday afternoon.



Ronnie Gilbreath said the Cordova family was coloring Easter eggs around 1 p.m. Saturday. The boy somehow managed to push out a screen window.



"From what I understand, the baby knocked the screen from the living room window," Gilbreath said.



The boy's mother told Gilbreath her son was only out of sight for about three to five minutes.



When she started looking for him, she saw the screen on the window was pushed out. She then saw her son floating in their swimming pool.



"She said he was floating on top," Gilbreath said.



The boy's mother jumped in and got her son out of the pool.



Shelby County 911 Dispatchers walked the mother through CPR before the paramedics arrived.



Neighbor Albert Porter saw paramedics working on the boy.



"He seemed lifeless as they were working on him," Porter said. "They wrapped him up in a blanket and brought him out, put him in the ambulance."



Gilbreath said the boy started breathing in the ambulance.



"She said he was breathing, fighting the doctors," Gilbreath said. "Screaming and kicking, didn't like the pokes from the needles, responding to that, but hadn't opened his eyes yet."



Gilbreath said he was praying for a miracle this Easter weekend.

