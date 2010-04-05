Police capture armed robbery suspects after pursuit

By Nick Kenney - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Memphis police captured two armed robbery suspects after a pursuit ended Monday morning along near I-55 and Crump.



Officials said two armed suspects held up the BancorpSouth at 7800 Winchester Road shortly after 11:00 a.m. After receiving a good description of the robbers and their getaway car, officers spotted the suspects on Nonconnah, and gave chase when they didn't stop.



"You're dealing with armed robbers in a bank - two persons armed with guns," said Colonel Gary Blum of the Memphis Police Department.



Police pursued the suspects for over 20 minutes.



"The officers considered it still safe to pursue the vehicle due to traffic conditions," Blum said.



Driving near I-55 and Crump, trucker Brad Janeway saw the chase coming and tried to get out of the way.



"Unfortunately, that car, they picked my truck to go around," Janeway said.



The car police were chasing sideswiped Janeway's tractor-trailer, causing minor damage to its front bumper.



"(I was) at the wrong place, at the wrong time," he said.



But things were worse for the fleeing suspects, whose car spun out of control when it hit Janeway's truck, coming to a quick stop near I-55 and Crump. After spinning out, the car's passenger quickly surrendered. Meanwhile, its driver ran into a nearby woods, but was captured moments later.



Police have not yet charged the suspects in Monday's robbery and pursuit.



Officials said no one was injured.

