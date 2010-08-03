Memphis family files $150 million civil lawsuit against 5 Hour Energy

By Nick Kenney - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - A Memphis family has filed a $150 million lawsuit against Living Essentials, the company that manufactures the widely advertised 5 Hour Energy drink.

The civil complaint says, Antonio Hassell, 27, suffered a sudden heart attack and ultimately died "as a direct and proximate result" of his consumption of the drink.

According to the complaint, on August 2, 2009, Hassell was playing basketball in Overton High School's gym when he had a sudden cardiac event. Hanson eventually spent seven months in the hospital, before dying on March 1, 2010.

According to the complaint, Hassell's doctors quote "identified energy drinks as the sole causative risk factor for his cardiac event." The complaint claims he drank 5 Hour Energy to stay awake and alert for the 4:00 pm to 1:00 am shift he worked at a local warehouse.

Memphis attorney Corey B. Trotz, who represents Hassell's widow and three young children, declined to comment on the complaint Tuesday, saying it speaks for itself.

Meanwhile, Elaine Lutz, a spokesperson for Living Essentials, said in a written statement,

"Although we've not yet seen the lawsuit, I can tell you 5-Hour Energy is a safe dietary supplement. It contains a blend of B-vitamins, amino acids and essential nutrients. There is no sugar or herbal stimulants, and it has only as much caffeine as a premium cup of coffee.

"Our product fully complies with the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA) regulations for labeling and manufacturing practices.

"More than 6 million people safely choose 5-hour Energy each week to help them lead more productive lives."

