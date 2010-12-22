Apartment leasing agent charged with attempted rape of tenant

By Jason Miles - bio | email | Facebook

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - People inside the leasing office at the Timber Pines Apartments in Frayser referred Action News 5 to corporate headquarters when we asked about 40-year-old Katarah Allen.



"We don't have any comment," a spokesman said over the phone.



Police say Allen was on the job as a leasing agent at the apartment complex when he kidnapped a female tenant from her unit before forcing her into the office where he tried to rape her.



"I mean, I feel for her," said fellow tenant Jay Maclin. "It's kind of messed up what happened," he added.



Maclin said he knew both Allen and his accuser.



"I'm very glad they went ahead and got rid of him," said Maclin.



According to court records, Allen ripped off the woman's clothes after they arrived in the office. Police said he then tried to have non-consensual sex with the struggling woman.



"I mean, now I'm scared to go to the office," said tenant Javian Taylor. "I don't know what might happen."



Other tenants at Timber Pines said maintenance issues are enough to worry about without having to fear the actions of an office employee.



The corporate office said Allen has since been fired. He is due in court Thursday morning and is being held on a $150,000 bond.

