Who would you pick to star in 'Memphis City Council: The Movie'

(WMC-TV) - Who would you cast as Janis Fullilove, Shea Flinn, Myron Lowery, and Reid Hedgepeth in "Memphis City Council: The Movie"?

In a poll circulating on social media, voters chose Cleveland Brown from the "Family Guy" cast as Myron Lowery and Jerry Springer as council member Jim Strickland in a hypothetical movie about local politics. But it is all part of an advertisement getting a lot of play.

"We really just wanted do be different. Do something fun. We hoped people would get a kick out of it," said Kevin Miller with Signature Advertising.

Signature chose the people for its casting call and asked its clients to vote in this Facebook poll.

The most popular council member, Janis Fullilove, was featured on a banner at the top of the poll. Her choices include Nichelle Nichols, Tina Turner, and Dennis Rodman, who was the one chosen to play Fullilove.

Fullilove did not seem amused and walked off when asked about the poll.

City Council member Kemp Conrad said it was funny that he would be played by attorney Corey B. Trotz.

The poll gave the option for council member Reid Hedgepeth to be played by Acton News 5's very own Joe Birch, but so far Steve Carell has the most votes. Council member Lee Harris had options including Kobe Bryant, again our own Jarvis Greer, or Mr. Clean.

"I thought it was hysterical. It's very clever. It's well done. I love it," said Strickland.

If you would like to vote you can just go to the Signature Advertising Memphis on Facebook.

