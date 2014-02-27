New $225 million, class-action lawsuit filed against cemetery

(WMC-TV) - A new multimillion dollar, class-action lawsuit has been filed regarding the mishandling of corpses at Galilee Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The largest Tennessee-based personal injury firm—Nahon, Saharovich and Trotz—filed the $225 million lawsuit in Shelby County Circuit Court. The complaint alleges that bodies of potentially hundreds of decedents had been desecrated, stacked in mass graves, crushed, misplaced, and abused.

According to a news release, the incident has left family members uncertain of the status of their loved ones.

A separate class action lawsuit was filed against the cemetery in early February for $100 million.

Owner Jemar Lambert faces two criminal charges in connection with Galilee.