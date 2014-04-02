Several more funeral homes named in lawsuit against Galilee Memorial Gardens

(WMC-TV) – Dozens of alleged victims are waiting to show a judge they support keeping the owner of Galilee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in jail for the time being. Jemar Lambert, 38, was in Shelby County

Losing a loved one is hard enough and many find peace in laying them to rest and visiting their grave, but since the Galilee Memorial Gardens has been shutdown, no one is allowed on the grounds.

Corey Taylor, 21, appeared in court Monday after he was arrested Friday in connection the crimes at Galilee Memorial Gardens. Taylor is charged with theft of property and abuse of a corpse.

A new multimillion dollar, class-action lawsuit has been filed regarding the mishandling of corpses at Galilee Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Regina Watson and her husband are longtime funeral directors. They have owned Jefferson Mortuary in Millington since 1983.

(WMC-TV) - Several more funeral homes are now listed as defendants in a $225 million class-action lawsuit filed against Galilee Memorial Gardens.

The cemetery is under fire for the mishandling of human remains that reportedly caused potentially hundreds of bodies to be "desecrated, stacked in mass graves, crushed, and misplaced."

The funeral homes and companies are listed as defendants in the lawsuit because they are said to have done business with or participated in burying remains at Galilee Memorial Gardens without properly investigating, monitoring, or supervising the cemetery's practices. The cemetery is unlicensed and unregistered, and it has been since December 2010.

Jemar Lambert , who owns Galilee Memorial Gardens, is behind bars on criminal charges related to the claims that bodies were mistreated and buried on land that did not belong to the cemetery. Corey Taylor, 21, was also arrested Friday and charged with theft of property and abuse of a corpse.

The question is did funeral homes know what may have been going on? "We certainly intend to fully explore what the nature of the relationship ... And how much they knew, and at one point, they should have known what was going on," said Russell Marlin, NST attorney. Attorneys with the NST law firm now represent about 20 families in the lawsuit aimed at Galilee Memorial Gardens owner Jemar Lambert and his affiliated companies. "We believe our clients deserve answers to their questions and they deserve compensation for what they've been put through," added Marlin.

WMC Action News 5's Jason Miles called each of the funeral homes listed in the lawsuit. Most had no comment pending litigation. An employee at Family Mortuary did say he had no idea anything nefarious was going on at the cemetery. Regina Watson and her husband are longtime funeral directors. They have owned Jefferson Mortuary in Millington since 1983. "Had absolutely no clue, that never would have crossed my mind," she said. "In my mind I'm thinking all that, it can't be, but then you don't know." Watson says cemeteries are chosen by families, not them. "As more and more contact us we get a better scope of what has happened here," said Marlin. Watson says her husband's loved ones are among those buried at Galilee, and they long for answers just like everyone else. "I don't know what to think other than I wish none of it had happened," she said.

Meanwhile, WMC Action News 5 learned the lawsuit could be combined with similar suits filed by other law firms.