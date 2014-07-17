Piano instructor accused of raping teen

(WMC) - A Mid-South piano instructor is accused of raping a 13-year-old student in her own home, police say.

Justin Williams, 27, is charged with statutory rape by an authority figure.

According to an affidavit of complaint, Williams was at the 13-year-old's Memphis home on April 28, 2014 to give her piano lessons when the incident happened.

Memphis police say the case was reported to them by Tennessee Department of Child Services.

On June 30, 2014, the teen explained to forensics investigators at Memphis Child Advocacy Center what happened to her. According to the affidavit, Williams interviewed with police on July 16, 2014 and admitted to what happened.

Williams' neighbors were upset when they learned about the charges.

"This man lives three houses down. I got three girls," said Quita Jones, whose daughters are 11, 14, and 16 years old. "This is ridiculous ... We better not see his a-- around here."

Jones said she has never had any in-depth interaction with Williams. Even so, she is always having conversations with her daughters.

"When they come outside, we're outside with them," she said. "They're never outside alone and they know not to deal with people."

Williams posted $7,500 bond. He is due back in court in two weeks. Driving citations are the only other items on his record in Shelby County.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

