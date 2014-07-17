Memphian speaks out at council meeting, gets support from others

She was only given two minutes to speak but in her short time she sent a message, loudly supported by others in council chambers. (Photo Source: Facebook)

(WMC) - Rachel Knox is becoming a household name in Memphis for anyone who supports the Memphis police and fire departments. Tuesday, during a city council meeting she took to the microphone to speak her mind.

"I'm a concerned citizen. I love Memphis, and I'm proud to call myself a native Memphian. But in the past few weeks, this council has made a decision that's made me awfully ashamed of the leadership of my city," said Knox.

She talked about their recent decisions to cut health care benefits for city employees, retirees and their families. At one point she accused them of playing Robin Hood, robbing from the future to fund their mistakes.

"They answered the call, they said yes, I will protect and serve. Yes, I will protect life and property. Yes, I will serve and represent the city to the best of my ability, and despite their compliance to do so, you have ripped the benefits that they have earned away from them," said Knox.

Her message was well received by those who packed city hall. She called out each council representative about their vote, even referencing the two that stepped out of the meeting early.

Knox did her research before she spoke, using numbers and specifics to call out city leaders. She referenced five years of no pay raises, three years of 3.6 percent cuts to fund the school system—a system that they have yet to pay for.

"I am furious that you would do this to the citizens that have invested $70,000 in the training of every officer and roughly $100,000 into the training of every fireman," said Knox.

She was only given two minutes to speak, but in her short time she sent a message, loudly supported by others.

"The citizens of Memphis have footed the bill, so for once, the people here want to stay in Memphis, so for once choose us," said Knox.

By Thursday video of her two-minute speech spread all over Facebook: friend requests, private messages, and people telling her their story.

Knox says two city council members stood up and applauded her after her speech. When asked about a possible solution, she said the council needs to bring more of the right people to the table.

