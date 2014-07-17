MPD: Another arrest made in shooting of 5 teens

(WMC) - More than three weeks after the initial incident, Memphis police have made yet another arrest in the shooting of five teenagers who had just left a Memphis Gun Down event.



Almeda Burgess is locked up in Shelby County Jail on five counts of facilitation of criminal attempted first-degree murder.



Memphis police have not released her exact role in the crime, only that her arrest is connected to the case.



Shortly after leaving a Midnight Madness basketball tournament on June 21, five teenagers were shot at a nearby apartment complex. Police says the victims are two 13-year-olds, a 15-year-old, a 16-year-old, and a 19-year-old.



Investigators say the shooting stemmed from an argument between two groups of people earlier in the day.



"That man came over here just shooting and five kids got shot," one of the victim's aunt's told WMC Action News 5 at the time.



Burgess' bond is set at $2 million. She is due in general sessions court Friday morning.



