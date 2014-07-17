Martavius Jones files complaint against Shelby Co. Election Commission

(WMC) - A complaint was filed against the Shelby County Election Commission on behalf of Martavius Jones.

It claims election laws were broken in the primary election earlier this year. Jones' lawyer filed it with the U.S. Attorney's office Thursday.

Jones lost to Reginald Milton in the District 10 Shelby County Commission race.

