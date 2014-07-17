Families who relocated for Memphis jobs regret decisions

As the mayor and city council say they are still seeking solutions, employees and retirees continue to argue that their families will suffer. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - As the mayor and city council say they are still seeking solutions, employees and retirees continue to argue that their families will suffer.

The city says it must comply with state law, but city employees argue it shouldn't be on the back of families.

Liz Hall and her Memphis firefighter husband have two kids and a puppy. All of them are now caught in the middle of a budget nightmare.

"He loves his job," said Hall. "I love him. I love his job. I love that he saves lives ... we were supposed to move here for the American dream."

The Hall family moved to Memphis from Cleveland about six years ago.

"They sent out letter, recruitment letters. Come to Memphis, you get a $10,000 signing bonus, which little bit of deception in that as well because we got about $7,000 of it," said Hall. "So, we moved down here. It cost us $5,000 to move here and so we have a net of $2,000 for picking our family up and moving almost 800 miles from everybody we know and love."

After the move, the housing crisis cost the Halls their old house in Ohio and financial ruin. Hall said things did not pan out as promised in the recruitment letter that lured them to the Bluff City.

"We try to do all this stuff for our kids and we don't have the money," she explained. "He doesn't make a lot. The benefits are all we have and they're taking that away."

When asked if they would have moved had they known what they know now, Hall responded, "No, never would have. He made more money back home as a mechanic. He was a full-time mechanic, a volunteer firefighter, and a part-time firefighter/paramedic with another suburb in Cleveland, and he made more money there."

Hall says she knows of other families just like hers who moved to Memphis from Ohio to be firefighters, many of which are now leaving for other opportunities.

