SEC media releases preseason honors

(SEC) - 2014 Pre-Season Media Days All-SEC Team

First-Team Offense

QB Nick Marshall, Auburn 241

RB T.J. Yeldon, Alabama 281

RB Todd Gurley, Georgia 280

WR Amari Cooper, Alabama 282

WR Sammie Coates, Auburn 207

TE O.J. Howard, Alabama 188

OL La'el Collins, LSU 231

OL Arie Kouandjio, Alabama 188

OL Laremy Tunsil, Ole Miss 183

OL Cedric Ogbuehi, Texas A&M 174

C Reese Dismukes, Auburn 226

Second-Team Offense

QB Dak Prescott, Mississippi State 118

RB Mike Davis, South Carolina 240

RB Alex Collins, Arkansas 126

WR Laquon Treadwell, Ole Miss 182

WR Malcolm MItchell, Georgia 71

TE C.J. Uzomah, Auburn 141

OL A.J. Cann, South Carolina 166

OL Vadal Alexander, LSU 112

OL Alex Kozan, Auburn 112

OL Corey Robinson, South Carolina 107

C Ryan Kelly, Alabama 126

Third-Team Offense

QB Bo Wallace, Ole Miss 94

RB Corey Grant, Auburn 52

RB Keith Marshall, Georgia 44

WR Jameon Lewis, Mississippi State 67

WR Marquez North, Tennessee 66

TE Hunter Henry, Arkansas 72

OL Austin Shepherd, Alabama 106

OL Chad Slade, Auburn 101

OL John Theus, Georgia 96

OL Chaz Green, Florida 94

C Evan Boehm, Missouri 77

First-Team Defense

DL Robert Nkemdiche, Ole Miss 239

DL Dante Fowler, Jr., Florida 212

DL A'Shawn Robinson, Alabama 208

DL Gabe Wright, Auburn 192

LB Trey DePriest, Alabama 253

LB A.J. Johnson, Tennessee 186

LB Ramik Wilson, Georgia 147

DB Landon Collins, Alabama 274

DB Vernon Hargreaves, III, Florida 243

DB Cody Prewitt, Ole Miss 210

DB Deshazor Everett, Texas A&M 183

Second-Team Defense

DL Trey Flowers, Arkansas 181

DL Chris Jones, Mississippi State 150

DL Alvin "Bud" Dupree, Kentucky 134

DL Markus Golden, Missouri 125

LB Benardrick McKinney, Mississippi State 143

LB Jordan Jenkins, Georgia 137

LB Denzel Nkemdiche, Ole Miss 116

DB Robenson Therezie, Auburn 274

DB Tre'Davious White, LSU 141

DB Damian Swann, Georgia 127

DB Tony Conner, Ole Miss 116

Third-Team Defense

DL Ray Drew, Georgia 102

DL Montravious Adams, Auburn 94

DL Carl Lawson, Auburn 87

DL Jermauria Rasco, LSU 79

LB Kwon Alexander, LSU 112

LB Cassanova McKinzy, Auburn 82

LB Serderius Bryant, Ole Miss 76

DB Jon Mincy, Auburn 99

DB Corey Thompson, LSU 86

DB Rashard Robinson, LSU 84

DB Brison Williams, South Carolina 81

First-Team Specialists

P Drew Kaser, Texas A&M 221

PK Marshall Morgan, Georgia 224

RS Christion Jones, Alabama 262

AP Christion Jones, Alabama 130

Second-Team Specialists

P Sam Irwin-Hill, Arkansas 136

PK Colby Delahoussaye, LSU 142

RS Andre Debose, Florida 97

AP Terrence Magee, LSU 111

Third-Team Specialists

P Jaime Keehn, LSU 81

PK Andrew Baggett, Missouri 103

RS Marcus Murphy, Missouri 72

AP Trey Williams, Texas A&M 89

Predicted Order of Finish - SEC Championship

1. Alabama 154

2. Auburn 75

3. South Carolina 32

4. Georgia 19

5. LSU 9

6. Ole Miss 2

7. Arkansas 1

7. Mississippi State 1

Predicted Order of Finish - Eastern Division

1. South Carolina 1895

2. Georgia 1777

3. Florida 1362

4. Missouri 1263

5. Tennessee 893

6. Vanderbilt 619

7, Kentucky 395

Predicted Order of Finish - Western Division

1. Alabama 1915

2. Auburn 1735

3. LSU 1453

4. Ole Miss 1069

5. Mississippi State 890

6. Texas A&M 791

7. Arkansas 351

NOTES:

- 293 voters is an all-time high for SEC media days. The previous high was 243 in 2013.

- The top vote-getters in 2014 were Amari Cooper (Alabama), T.J. Yeldon (Alabama) and Todd Gurley (Georgia). All three were voted to the preseason media team as well in 2013.

- Since 2000, Arkansas' Darren McFadden is the only unanimous selection to the SEC Media Days Team, collecting all 80 votes that year.

- Alabama had the most first-team selections this season with nine. Since 1992, the most players on a first-team were also nine by Alabama in 2011 and eight by Alabama (2010) and Florida (2009).