SEC media releases preseason honors

(SEC) - 2014 Pre-Season Media Days All-SEC Team
First-Team Offense
QB Nick Marshall, Auburn 241
RB T.J. Yeldon, Alabama 281
RB Todd Gurley, Georgia 280
WR Amari Cooper, Alabama 282
WR Sammie Coates, Auburn 207
TE O.J. Howard, Alabama 188
OL La'el Collins, LSU 231
OL Arie Kouandjio, Alabama 188
OL Laremy Tunsil, Ole Miss 183
OL Cedric Ogbuehi, Texas A&M 174
C Reese Dismukes, Auburn 226
Second-Team Offense
QB Dak Prescott, Mississippi State 118
RB Mike Davis, South Carolina 240
RB Alex Collins, Arkansas 126
WR Laquon Treadwell, Ole Miss 182
WR Malcolm MItchell, Georgia 71
TE C.J. Uzomah, Auburn 141
OL A.J. Cann, South Carolina 166
OL Vadal Alexander, LSU 112
OL Alex Kozan, Auburn 112
OL Corey Robinson, South Carolina 107
C Ryan Kelly, Alabama 126
Third-Team Offense
QB Bo Wallace, Ole Miss 94
RB Corey Grant, Auburn 52
RB Keith Marshall, Georgia 44
WR Jameon Lewis, Mississippi State 67
WR Marquez North, Tennessee 66
TE Hunter Henry, Arkansas 72
OL Austin Shepherd, Alabama 106
OL Chad Slade, Auburn 101
OL John Theus, Georgia 96
OL Chaz Green, Florida 94
C Evan Boehm, Missouri 77
First-Team Defense
DL Robert Nkemdiche, Ole Miss 239
DL Dante Fowler, Jr., Florida 212
DL A'Shawn Robinson, Alabama 208
DL Gabe Wright, Auburn 192
LB Trey DePriest, Alabama 253
LB A.J. Johnson, Tennessee 186
LB Ramik Wilson, Georgia 147
DB Landon Collins, Alabama 274
DB Vernon Hargreaves, III, Florida 243
DB Cody Prewitt, Ole Miss 210
DB Deshazor Everett, Texas A&M 183
Second-Team Defense
DL Trey Flowers, Arkansas 181
DL Chris Jones, Mississippi State 150
DL Alvin "Bud" Dupree, Kentucky 134
DL Markus Golden, Missouri 125
LB Benardrick McKinney, Mississippi State 143
LB Jordan Jenkins, Georgia 137
LB Denzel Nkemdiche, Ole Miss 116
DB Robenson Therezie, Auburn 274
DB Tre'Davious White, LSU 141
DB Damian Swann, Georgia 127
DB Tony Conner, Ole Miss 116
Third-Team Defense
DL Ray Drew, Georgia 102
DL Montravious Adams, Auburn 94
DL Carl Lawson, Auburn 87
DL Jermauria Rasco, LSU 79
LB Kwon Alexander, LSU 112
LB Cassanova McKinzy, Auburn 82
LB Serderius Bryant, Ole Miss 76
DB Jon Mincy, Auburn 99
DB Corey Thompson, LSU 86
DB Rashard Robinson, LSU 84
DB Brison Williams, South Carolina 81
First-Team Specialists
P Drew Kaser, Texas A&M 221
PK Marshall Morgan, Georgia 224
RS Christion Jones, Alabama 262
AP Christion Jones, Alabama 130
Second-Team Specialists
P Sam Irwin-Hill, Arkansas 136
PK Colby Delahoussaye, LSU 142
RS Andre Debose, Florida 97
AP Terrence Magee, LSU 111
Third-Team Specialists
P Jaime Keehn, LSU 81
PK Andrew Baggett, Missouri 103
RS Marcus Murphy, Missouri 72
AP Trey Williams, Texas A&M 89
Predicted Order of Finish - SEC Championship
1. Alabama 154
2. Auburn 75
3. South Carolina 32
4. Georgia 19
5. LSU 9
6. Ole Miss 2
7. Arkansas 1
7. Mississippi State 1
Predicted Order of Finish - Eastern Division
1. South Carolina 1895
2. Georgia 1777
3. Florida 1362
4. Missouri 1263
5. Tennessee 893
6. Vanderbilt 619
7, Kentucky 395
Predicted Order of Finish - Western Division
1. Alabama 1915
2. Auburn 1735
3. LSU 1453
4. Ole Miss 1069
5. Mississippi State 890
6. Texas A&M 791
7. Arkansas 351
NOTES:
- 293 voters is an all-time high for SEC media days. The previous high was 243 in 2013.
- The top vote-getters in 2014 were Amari Cooper (Alabama), T.J. Yeldon (Alabama) and Todd Gurley (Georgia). All three were voted to the preseason media team as well in 2013.
- Since 2000, Arkansas' Darren McFadden is the only unanimous selection to the SEC Media Days Team, collecting all 80 votes that year.
- Alabama had the most first-team selections this season with nine. Since 1992, the most players on a first-team were also nine by Alabama in 2011 and eight by Alabama (2010) and Florida (2009).
