Top 100 songs about Memphis to be revealed

(WMC) - There are thousands of songs about Memphis, but what would you say are the top 100?

Commercial Appeal staffers came up with a list of what they think are the 100 best songs about the Bluff City.

The entire list will be revealed in the CA in about a month, but right now, their website is rolling out the top 11, five songs a time.

You will recognize "Walking in Memphis" as a hit tune.

"I do, I like that one, it just kind of tells a little bit about Memphis and you know, gets the Memphis name out there and just kind of some good lyrics," Memphian Pat Powell said.

Commercial Appeal began its four-week countdown on its website. Every day, five more songs are added along with comments about the songs and links to where you can listen to the music.

"Songs that mention Memphis in the title, mention Memphis in the lyrics, songs that are sort of about some elements of the city," said Commercial Appeal's entertainment editor, Chris Herrington.

Organizers of the countdown say they launched the digital project in conjunction with the 60th anniversary of rock and roll and its connection to Elvis Presley and Memphis.

"Once rock and roll was born here, Memphis became this romantic notion in popular music, and it's something that song writers around the world celebrate," Herrington added.

The first song revealed on the website is titled "From Graceland to the Promised Land" by Merle Haggard. It was followed by "Proud Mary" by Creedence Clearwater Revival.

Only Commercial Appeal staffers know right now just how all 100 songs will be ranked; they hope you have fun finding out.

The entire countdown will appear on the commercial appeal website and in the paper on August 8.

For a look at the list so far, click here.

