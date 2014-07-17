A Better Mid-South: Free school lunches

Editorial by Tracey Rogers, Action News 5 general manager:

(WMC) - This year every single Shelby County School student will be able to eat breakfast, lunch, and dinner for free.

Several benefits were listed as reasons for the change, but one in particular caught my attention.

A school director said the new program will help reduce the stigma felt by some students who receive free or reduced price lunches.

You may think that's not so important, but I am here to tell you it is.

Growing up, I was one of the free lunch kids for a period of time. We had tickets to "pay for lunch," and I remember being so embarrassed about having to hand over a ticket instead of money; sometimes I just wouldn't eat.

I support the change for what it will do to help build self esteem among students who may just need a helping hand from time to time.

Let me know what you think. Email me at abettermidsouth@wmctv.com. Or like my Facebook page, A Better Mid-South and leave me a message there.

Changes like this will make this A Better Mid-South for our children.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.