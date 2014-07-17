City Watch issued for 12-year-old missing for several hours

(WMC) - Memphis police issued a City Watch alert for a 12-year-old who has been missing for several hours.

Sean Barr ran away from the 5400 block Neely Road in Whitehaven Thursday night.

He was last seen wearing blue Mario Brothers pajama pants and a Nike T-shirt. Police say he is four feet and 10 inches tall with brown hair.

Call 901-545-2677 with information.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

