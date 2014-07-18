2 people taken to hospital from 2 shootings

The second shooting happened about ten minutes later, in the Edgewater Apartments in the 1900 block of Wall Street. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

The first shooting happened around 11:45 Thursday night in the 1900 block of Lamar Avenue. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) – Two people are recovering at Regional Medical Center following two shootings that happened within minutes of each other in Memphis.

The first shooting happened around 11:45 Thursday night in the 1900 block of Lamar Avenue. Police say the victim was hit in the buttocks and is expected to be okay.

The second shooting happened about 10 minutes later at the Edgewater Apartments in the 1900 block of Wall Street.

Details about that victim's condition are not being released and police have not released information about possible suspects.

Call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH (2274), text 'AWARD' to 274637 or visit www.528cash.org if you can help police solve either shooting.

Get the latest from WMC Action News 5 anytime: iPhone | iPad | Android | SMS Alerts | Email Alerts | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.