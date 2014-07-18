FREEBIE FRIDAY: Haircuts, hot dogs, concerts

(WMC) – This Freebie Friday includes great offers for parents of school-aged children, as well as hot dog and music lovers!

Back to school haircuts

Remington College in Memphis is inviting parents to bring their children, who are ages 17 and younger, to the school for free back-to-school haircuts. The cuts will be done by the college cosmetology programs.

The college is located at 2741 Nonconnah Boulevard. The cuts will be done Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. through August. To make a reservation you can call the student salon at (901) 396-8625. Walk-ins are also welcome. Click here for more information: http://community.remingtoncollege.edu/reaches_out/cuts_for_kids.php.

Celebrate National Hot Dog Day

The next deal is for our military heroes. Participating Kangaroo Express Gas Stations are giving customers with a military ID a free ball park hot dog on Wednesday, July 23 to celebrate National Hot Dog Day.

Not in the military? Don't worry, you get something free, too. Guests who present the Kangaroo Express mobile app on their phone will receive a coupon voucher for a free hot dog. To get more information, click here: http://kangarooexpress.com/Home.

Summer concert series

Don't forget we are in the middle of the Free Summer Music Concert Series at Levitt Shell. On Friday night, catch Nashville group, Mike Farris and the Roseland Rhythm Revue. Saturday night's concert features Swedish alternative Americana folk rock band Baskery and Sunday night the popular group the Old 97's will be playing. Click here for more information: http://levittshell.org/orion-2014-fmcs.

Do you know of a local business that would want to participate in Lindsey's Freebie Friday segment? Send an e-mail to her at lindseybrown@wmctv.com or contact her via Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/LindseyNews.



Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.