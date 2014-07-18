Fatal crash shuts down SB Highway 51 near N. Watkins St

Emergency crews were called to the single-car accident near the 3900 block of North Watkins Street around 9 a.m. on Friday. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC-TV) – A fatal traffic accident caused police to close the southbound lanes of Highway 51 near Watkins Street.

Emergency crews were called to the single-car accident near the 3900 block of North Watkins Street around 9 a.m. on Friday.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

Get the latest from WMC Action News 5 anytime: iPhone | iPad | Android | SMS Alerts | Email Alerts | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.