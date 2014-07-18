'World Pup' raises $11,000 for Memphis humane society

(WMC) - They weren't chasing around sticks or squeaky toys. Instead, a dozen pups were chasing the kind of fun the world tuned in for just weeks ago when the World Cup reached a fever pitch.

It was almost too much cute to bear as adoptable puppies chased soccer balls around a scaled-down soccer field.

The soccer game quickly turned into a battle for treats as a World Pup coach and "rufferee" joined the mix in an effort to motivate.

The adorable chaos resulted in $11,000 being raised for Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.