Prepare for summertime accidents with first aid apps

(NBC) – Summertime is the busy time for travel, outdoor fun, and accidents. The experts say the warm weather months are when most accidental injuries occur.

NBC's PC Mike Wendland says that's why it makes good sense to have some first aid apps on your smartphones and tablets.

There are two apps from the Red Cross that Wendland recommends: Red Cross First Aid and Red Cross Pet First Aid. The third app he recommends is the Army First Aid Manual.

Click here to get more information about these apps: http://pcmike.com/first-aid-apps/.

