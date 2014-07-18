11-year-old recovers after being shot at summer camp

(WMC) – The 11-year-old who was shot while playing basketball at summer camp is identified as Jeffrey Jones. His family describes him as active, playful, respectful ... a real joy.

With his aunt, Crystal Perry, and the rest of his family by his side, Jones is recovering at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.

"It didn't go in," Perry said, referring to the bullet. "Not completely in. It kinda just grazed him, but the pressure and everything, it bruised his brain."

The boy was caught in the crossfire as he played basketball at Westwood Community Center.

"Words really can't explain it because that is, you know, it's really a shame that stuff like that happens in our communities like that," Perry added.

Witnesses told police "MuMu" was the shooter.

Community center staff identified "MuMu" as Joseph Johnson. He is now charged with aggravated assault.

Police say Johnson admitted to being involved in a gunfight with one other person, but he claimed his gun malfunctioned and did not fire.

According to the police affidavit, "Johnson was unable to be discounted, his round struck the victim."

All things considered, Perry says she is pleased to be at the hospital because it beats the morgue.

"We need all the prayers we can get," she said. "These young guys with these guns and things, it needs to quit, because his life could've been taken."

Johnson is due in court on Monday. His bond was set at $75,000.

Police questioned a second person but he was released without being charged.

