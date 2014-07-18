Cordova residents frustrated with trash piling up

It's a problem that was supposed to be resolved Friday but will drag on into the weekend. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Trash troubles are littering Cordova neighborhoods and upsetting homeowners. It's a problem that was supposed to be resolved Friday but will drag on into the weekend.

Neighbors have been dealing with trash issues for the last few weeks, but the city says it is putting a lid on it.

For the last three years, every Friday, Marquita Dudley puts her trash on the curb, and every Friday a crew is supposed to pick it up.

But since July 1, Dudley's trash has been piling up along with everyone else's on her block.

"We pay very high county and city taxes, so you would think that they would at least come out and do the justice that they are suppose to so," she said.

Drivers are reportedly still learning collection routes, delaying pick-up for some. Friday afternoon WMC Action News 5 saw a recycling truck picking up in the neighborhood, but Dudley's trash was still sitting on the curb.

"You want your appearance of your yard to look good, nice and clean, but when you have trash everywhere it's a little concerning," she said.

Memphis Public Works says Inland garbage trucks came to pick up trash, and that they've made significant improvements in the last week—but not enough to Dudley.

"At this point it's frustrating," she said.

Believe it or not, the city says Inland Waste made significant improvements in the last few days. It doesn't expect to have to use city trucks to pick-up, but it says it isn't uncommon for crews to be as much as two weeks behind on trash pick up across the city.

That, they say is due to sheer volume.

WMC Action News 5 has complaints about trash pickup from areas outside of Cordova as well. If you find yourself having a problem, you're asked to call the mayor's action hotline at 311.

