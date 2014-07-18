Giant panda celebrates 16th birthday with cake, presents

(WMC) - A big celebration was held at Memphis Zoo on Friday, celebrating a milestone birthday for one panda with a lot of big fans.

Le Le, one of the zoo's giant pandas, turned 16 years old, and he celebrated penguin style.

"He'll sit and stare at the camera, like this," zookeeper Lexi Yang demonstrated. "He looks like a penguin when he does it, it's called a penguin pose. Gave him a penguin birthday party."

He received gifts and cake ... but not just any cake. It is filled with bamboo leaves, frozen grape juice, sugar cane, apples, and ice. It took a week and a half to make.

"I am a proud momma, seeing him eat the cake, knock it down, made me excited," Yang added.

Le Le is now officially middle aged, when it comes to panda years.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.