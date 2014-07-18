Some SCS employees affected after direct deposit 'compromised'

Employees are encouraged to check their personal banking institutions to verify that all deposits and personal information are accurate. (Photo Source: SCS)

(WMC) - Some Shelby County Schools employees were affected when the district's direct deposit was compromised.

SCS Chief Financial Officer Alicia Lindsey says it happened in the deposit functionality within the employee payment portal. The district continues to investigate the source of the issue and has contacted law enforcement.

All employees are encouraged to check their personal banking institutions to verify that all deposits and personal information are accurate.

