Contractors save young children from fire

Contractors stopped their work Friday to rescue three young children from a fire. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

Memphis fire officials say the children, all under the age of 6, likely would have died in an apartment fire near the airport if not for the two roofers. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Contractors stopped their work Friday to rescue three young children from a fire.

Memphis fire officials say the children, all under the age of six, likely would have died in an apartment fire near the airport if not for the two roofers.



Anthony Ybulong and Jerome Hampton were working nearby when they smelled smoke. They banged on the door and rescued the three frightened, screaming children.

"Smoke was pouring out of that building. I'm talking about they came out crying, they barely had clothes on," Hampton said.

The fire melted the building's exterior siding.

"Of course, they're heroes, because I do not believe the children would have come out had not they knocked on the door," Memphis Fire Department Lt. Wayne Cooke said.

The kids' parents were not home at the time and now face possible charges. WMC Action News 5 saw one person in the rear of a patrol car.



Memphis fire crews do not yet have a cause of the fire, and a number of families were displaced.

