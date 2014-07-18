Memphis 9-year-old may be next Gabby Douglas

Sanders, nine, is considered an Elite Athlete for her age, and she has already shown promise of becoming an Olympic star in the future. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Jordyn Sanders is on the fast track to stardom in the world of gymnastics, and some are saying she may even be the next big Olympic star.

"Good courage and self-discipline, usually between eight to 12, you'll see that manifest itself," said Gymstars Coach Gene Alexin.

Alexin has coached many of Memphis' top gymnastic athletes, and he can boast that his Collierville Gym has won 26 State Championships in 35 years.

"She is on, what we would call, a fast track," Alexin said.

Sanders practices seven days a week, and she competes in up to 12 tournaments a year.

"College gymnastics, maybe an Olympian one day," said Jordyn about her future goals.

At this year's State Tournament, Sanders won fourth place in the balance beam event.

"She doesn't stop, when she goes home, she still does gymnastics," Jordyn's Mom Kimberly Sanders said.

She says Jordyn has a love for the sport, and she wants her daughter to learn important life lessons from the sport.

"I want her to learn how to be courageous, how to be brave," Sanders said.

