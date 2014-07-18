Police: War veteran was shot, killed after pointing rifle out of car

Justin Neil Davis was reportedly sitting in his car with a rifle and thoughts of suicide when Germantown police shot and killed him. Wednesday night, family and friends say they still have questions.

(WMC) - A man was shot and killed by Germantown police officers Tuesday night just before 10 p.m. According to police, a "be on the lookout" or BOLO alert was issued for Justin Neil Davis, 24, who was

(WMC) - Three Germantown police officers shot and killed a war veteran suffering from PTSD, who recently lost his father and was going through a divorce. He also was the father to a 2-year-old daughter; relatives say he adored her.

WMC Action News 5 learned new details Friday about the fatal shooting from the Germantown Police Department.

Germantown police say when they arrived at Cameron Brown Park, Justin Davis was sitting in his black Dodge Charger smoking a cigarette and drinking a beer.

The 24-year-old had a rifle that he was moving around. The Germantown crisis intervention team tried to talk him out of the car for a peaceful resolution.

Investigators say Davis made statements he was suicidal, and he would shoot at officers. When Davis pointed his rifle out the passenger window, three officers fired on him.

He died at the scene from several gunshot wounds. The whole encounter was 15 minutes. Germantown police were called to the scene after getting reports that Davis was suicidal and suffered from PTSD.

The Germantown police command staff and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents also came to the park. The TBI is investigating the shooting.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for Davis' burial. The goal is to lay him to rest at the West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

"The war on terror is overseas, but over here, we have a war on veterans. People just not caring enough for the guys who go overseas and come back," said Jerome Hardaway, an Iraqi war veteran behind the campaign

Follow the link to see the GoFundMe page: http://www.gofundme.com/support-justin-davis-89

