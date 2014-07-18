Braves release former Tiger

(WMC) - Former Memphis Tigers baseball star Dan Uggla is looking for a new baseball home.

The Atlanta Braves have requested unconditional release waivers for struggling second baseman, parting ways with the 3-time All-Star.

Uggla is still owed more than $18 million over the remainder of this year and next. In his fourth season with the Braves, the 34-year-old was batting just .162 with two home runs and 10 RBI in 48 games and 130 at-bats.

Uggla lost his starting job to Tommy La Stella when the Rookie second baseman was called up May 28.

The Braves suspended Uggla one game last Sunday, when he reported just 30 minutes before the start of a game in Chicago.

