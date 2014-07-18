Comcast adds SEC Network

(WMC) - If you're a Comcast subscriber, you will be getting SEC Network this fall.
Comcast cable has reached a deal with ESPN to carry the network, which launches August 14, 2014.
SEC Network was already set to be carried on other cable and satellite providers, but the nation's largest cable provider was a big holdout.
SEC Network will carry at least 45 football games this season
