Memphis store owner killed, suspect charged with murder

(WMC) - Memphis police arrested three men in connection with the murder of a Memphis man.

Ernest Butler, 36, is charged with first degree murder in perpetration of a felony to wit aggravated robbery. Reginald Mull, 38, and Autry Hampton, 39, are charged with accessory after the fact for driving Butler away from the crime scene.

When Butler was initially arrested, he told authorities his name was "Antonio Butler." Upon further investigation, it was found that is given name is Ernest Butler.



Kent Smith was shot and killed around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning trying to protect himself and his store during a robbery at Winchester Road and Perkins Road.