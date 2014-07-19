"Souls to the Polls" encourages early voting

(WMC) - Mid-South ministers rallied voters to encourage early voting participation Saturday in their "Souls to the Polls" caravan.





The caravan ended at the Election Commission in downtown Memphis, where polls were open for early voting. The day began with Memphis Mayor A C Wharton, State Representative G. A. Hardaway and local ministers sponsoring a rally at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church.





Early voting continues through August 2 at 157 Poplar Avenue. The polls are open weekdays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



