"Souls to the Polls" encourages early voting - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

"Souls to the Polls" encourages early voting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Early voting continues through August 2 at 157 Poplar Avenue. The polls are open weekdays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5) Early voting continues through August 2 at 157 Poplar Avenue. The polls are open weekdays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)
(WMC) - Mid-South ministers rallied voters to encourage early voting participation Saturday in their "Souls to the Polls" caravan.

The caravan ended at the Election Commission in downtown Memphis, where polls were open for early voting. The day began with Memphis Mayor A C Wharton, State Representative G. A. Hardaway and local ministers sponsoring a rally at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church.  

Early voting continues through August 2 at 157 Poplar Avenue. The polls are open weekdays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Get the latest from WMC Action News 5 anytime: iPhone | iPad |Android | SMS Alerts | Email Alerts | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram 

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved. 
Powered by Frankly