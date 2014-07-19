MPD TACT vehicle burglarized, officials unsure of what was stole - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MPD TACT vehicle burglarized, officials unsure of what was stolen

(WMC) - Memphis Police Department confirms that a TACT vehicle was broken into at 2:53 p.m. Saturday afternoon at 4099 South Plaza, near East Raines Road and Elvis Presley Boulevard. 

The unit handles some of the city's most dangerous situations.

Witnesses reported seeing a number of police officers roaming the area, searching for a suspect.

At this time officials aren't sure what, if anything was taken, or how the suspect got in.

Either way, it has neighbors concerned about what could have been taken, and who may have weapons in their hands. 

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 901-528-CASH (2274), texting 'AWARD' to 274637 or visiting www.528cash.org.

