Family and friends attend vigil in memory of Lorenzen Wright

(WMC) - Family, friends, and fans gathered at FedExForum Saturday to remember murdered Memphis NBA star Lorenzen Wright.





Wright's mother held a candlelight vigil outside the arena where Wright played. Wright was shot execution-style July 19, 2010.





Four years later, his mother says she won't give up trying to find his killer.





"It's like an emptiness that never gets filled, but you have to keep going because I have to solve his problem," said Deborah Marion. "His problem is he got murdered so I have to keep going. I can't stop."