Family and friends attend vigil in memory of Lorenzen Wright - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Family and friends attend vigil in memory of Lorenzen Wright

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Family, friends, and fans gathered at FedExForum on Saturday to remember murdered Memphis NBA star Lorenzen Wright. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5) Family, friends, and fans gathered at FedExForum on Saturday to remember murdered Memphis NBA star Lorenzen Wright. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)
(WMC) - Family, friends, and fans gathered at FedExForum Saturday to remember murdered Memphis NBA star Lorenzen Wright.

Wright's mother held a candlelight vigil outside the arena where Wright played. Wright was shot execution-style July 19, 2010.

Four years later, his mother says she won't give up trying to find his killer.

"It's like an emptiness that never gets filled, but you have to keep going because I have to solve his problem," said Deborah Marion. "His problem is he got murdered so I have to keep going. I can't stop."

A Germantown dispatcher failed to act on a 911 call from Wright's cell phone that recorded rapid gun shots. Wright was missing three days before Memphis Police found his body in a wooded area near Hacks Cross Road.

Get the latest from WMC Action News 5 anytime: iPhone | iPad |Android | SMS Alerts | Email Alerts | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram 

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly