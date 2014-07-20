Guns, ammunition stolen from MPD TACT van; residents concerned

Thieves apparently popped both a door and compartment lock on the van. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

Witnesses reported seeing a number of police officers roaming the area, searching for a suspect. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - A rifle, shotgun, handgun, assorted magazines for those weapons, as well as handcuffs, a holster and a gun belt were all stolen from a Memphis Police Department TACT van on Saturday afternoon.

Business owner Christopher Johnson was shocked to learn someone broke into police vehicle just after 3 p.m.



"When we came outside, we saw police everywhere," said Johnson.

Investigators say an unknown suspect or suspects removed the lock on a door of the van, then broke the lock on a compartment inside.

"A police vehicle being broken into in broad daylight, that is something very serious," added Johnson. "We want to know as concerned citizens of the Whitehaven neighborhood what's going on?"

Police say the van was parked outside of the Nike Store near Elvis Presley Boulevard. However, investigators did not say why the van was at that location.

On Sunday, people are worried those weapons are in the wrong hands.

"It's sad you know, it's sad you can't even come somewhere and be comfortable without people breaking in your car and trying to harm you," said Nasondra Kimbrough.

Whitehaven residents, shoppers, and business owners don't like knowing the weapons are likely in the wrong person's hands.

"I think it's ridiculous, I just really think they need to step security up and get some people out here to patrol the area," said Michael Parker. "Honestly, it's just terrible."

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 901-528-CASH (2274), texting 'AWARD' to 274637 or visiting www.528cash.org.



Get the latest from WMC Action News 5 anytime: iPhone | iPad |Android | SMS Alerts | Email Alerts | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.