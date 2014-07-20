Black Girls CODE to host Beta game development workshop

(WMC)- The Memphis Chapter of Black Girls CODE will host a game development workshop focusing on Beta, an interactive tool that allows players to simultaneously play, create and share games while learning how to code.



"Kids absolutely love building games in Beta," said Meka Egwuekwe, Core Team Lead. "We are excited to bring this groundbreaking learning platform to Memphis for the first time, and are looking forward to our girls expressing their creativity."

The workshop, for girl's ages 10 through 17, will be taught by Errol King, co-founder and creative director of Hidden Level Games, the New York-based startup who created Beta.

The event will take place on July 26, 2014, at 4775 American Way at New Horizons Computer Learning Center. Check in begins at 9 a.m. and the event will start promptly at 10 a.m.

The cost of the workshop is $35 per girl, with limited scholarships available. To register, visit https://betamemphisbgc.eventbrite.com





Volunteer orientation for technical volunteers will be held online at a later date. Individuals wishing to volunteer should visit http://www.blackgirlscode.com/volunteer-signup.html to sign up.

For additional information or to inquire about sponsoring a girl, please contact Meka Egwuekwe, Core Team Lead, at (901) 484-4203.



