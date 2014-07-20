Food left on stove causes Cordova house fire

(WMC) - Fire raced through a Cordova home Sunday morning at 8694 Chris Suzanne Circle near Walnut Grove Road. The homeowner and a firefighter who responded were treated for injuries.





Firefighters arrived at the home on Suzanne Circle and encountered heavy smoke and flames, which extended up into the attic.





Deputy Chief Daryl Patton says the blaze started in the kitchen and sent smoke billowing through the house. Before firefighters arrived on the scene, the homeowner tried to put out the blaze himself and ended up with first degree burns on his hands.





"A fire advanced into the attic so rapidly that the personnel had to go defensive to ensure operation," said Patton. "The homeowner received first-degree burns to his fingers attempting to extinguish the fire."





Patton says a firefighter also suffered injuries trying to fight the blaze, injuring his elbow. The firefighter was taken to the hospital in stable condition. He has since been released.





"We're not sure of all the fact right now it appears it was a trip and fall."





Aerial ladders were moved into place and firefighters began the process of putting the blaze out from above. Investigators say the fire started in the kitchen, from food left on the stove.





Meanwhile Deputy Patton has this advice if you are ever in a home that catches on fire:





"Make sure you call 911. Try not to extinguish the fire and make sure you have a place for your family to meet outside the building."



