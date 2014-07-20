Woman struck multiple times along Mississippi highway

Susan Woodgate was a mother of three, a caregiver for her uncle and loved by her family. (Photo Source: Facebook)

According to the police report, Woodgate was walking in the right southbound lane of Highway 61 when she was hit. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Most parents don't expect to outlive their kids, which is why most parents don't expect to get the news Mary Gatewood and her husband got Saturday.





"She loved her children, they were the world to her," said Nora Grady, Susan Woodgate's mother.





Woodgate, 36, was killed in Desoto County on Saturday night as she was walking along Highway 61 sometime after 10 p.m.