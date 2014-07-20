Woman struck multiple times along Mississippi highway - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Woman struck multiple times along Mississippi highway

(WMC) - Most parents don't expect to outlive their kids, which is why most parents don't expect to get the news Mary Gatewood and her husband got Saturday.

"She loved her children, they were the world to her," said Nora Grady, Susan Woodgate's mother.

Woodgate, 36, was killed in Desoto County on Saturday night as she was walking along Highway 61 sometime after 10 p.m.

Woodgate was a mother of three, a caregiver for her uncle and loved by her family.

"She loved everyone, she just wanted to take care of people. That's what she wanted to do, be a nurse. She's just an excellent caregiver."

The family, devastated by the loss, are still mourning the loss of their uncle, who was laid to rest just a week ago.

"Billy Andrews just passed away last Sunday from cancer. And she would drive to Walls, Miss. up here in the middle of the night if he needed her. She didn't mind if he was hurting or needed anything."

Now they'll do their best to honor her life, which was cut too short.

At this point it appears to have been an accident. According to the police report, Woodgate was walking in the right southbound lane of Highway 61 when she was hit.

It is unclear if the driver saw her. Investigators believe the mother of three may have been struck multiple times.

It is also unknown why Woodgate was walking along the highway in the first place.

According to Woodgate's parents, her boyfriend left their apartment in Walls to drop her kids off with their grandparents and when he returned, he could not find her.

The 22-year-old driver of the car turned herself in and at this time no charges have been filed. 

