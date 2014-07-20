Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with cool treats

Thanks to former Preside Ronald Reagan, July 20 is National Ice Cream Day. (Photo Source: Baskin Robbins, Facebook)

(WMC) - Thanks to former President Ronald Reagan, July 20 is National Ice Cream Day.

Some local retailers have deals to honor the sweet treat:

- Baskin-Robbins will upgrade any double scoop purchase to a waffle cone for free.

- McDonald's has 49 cent soft-serve cones and 99 cent chocolate-dipped soft-serve cones.

According to Yahoo!, the top five flavors are strawberry, banana, chocolate, coconut milk and peach.



