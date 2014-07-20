Man's body found in wooded area - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man's body found in wooded area

(WMC) - Memphis police responded to the 3000 block of New Horn Lake Road on Sunday afternoon after they received reports of a man's body in a wooded area.

The body was found near West Brooks Road.

Family members believe the victim to be a relative who went missing on Saturday, but police have not identified the body.

The cause of death has not been determined at this time. 

